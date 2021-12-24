Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 89,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 742,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.