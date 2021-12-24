Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fair Isaac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $522.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $435.10 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,862,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,262,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

