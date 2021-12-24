Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Calavo Growers, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVGW. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CVGW opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 498.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -171.64%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

