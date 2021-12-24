Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.