Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raised by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

SYF stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after acquiring an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after buying an additional 536,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

