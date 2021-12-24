Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Lowered by Analyst

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

