Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for MasTec, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41. MasTec has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

