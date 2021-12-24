Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

ST opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

