QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $10.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $39.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.07 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.07. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

