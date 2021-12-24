QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

