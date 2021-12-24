Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $173.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

