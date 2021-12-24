R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.80

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $10.76. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 1,150,307 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $782.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter worth $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 175,849 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

