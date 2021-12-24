Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Cap of $80.12 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005955 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $80.12 million and $2.40 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.03 or 0.08030513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,788.90 or 0.99940558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,472,510 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

