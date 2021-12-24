Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 5,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $153,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15.

Nutanix stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

