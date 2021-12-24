Raymond James Analysts Give Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) a $9.00 Price Target

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has been given a $9.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.27% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.
NYSE:SAND opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
