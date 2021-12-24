Raymond James Analysts Give Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) a $9.00 Price Target

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has been given a $9.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.27% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

