Raymond James & Associates Buys 31,410 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $166,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $197.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average of $188.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

