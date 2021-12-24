Raymond James & Associates Has $119.57 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,228,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $119,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

