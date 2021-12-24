Raymond James & Associates Has $98.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $98,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.