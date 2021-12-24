Raymond James & Associates Sells 107,845 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $88,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

QUAL opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



