Raymond James Begins Coverage on Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX)

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

OTC CMPX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.