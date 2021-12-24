Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 48,654 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Keysight Technologies worth $77,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.04. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

