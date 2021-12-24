Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $614.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $644.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.89. The company has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

