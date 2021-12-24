Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $82,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.42 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $51.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

