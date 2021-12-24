Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $72.13 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $72,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

