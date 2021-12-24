Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $66,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,710,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 218,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $120.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.65 and a one year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

