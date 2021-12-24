Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV (TSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$5.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

