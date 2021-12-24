RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $35.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the highest is $36.10 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,713. The stock has a market cap of $491.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.91. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.