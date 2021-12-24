RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $35.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the highest is $36.10 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,713. The stock has a market cap of $491.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.91. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

