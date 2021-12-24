REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day moving average is $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

