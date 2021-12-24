REDW Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

