REDW Wealth LLC Sells 333 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $112.23 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $88.78 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.