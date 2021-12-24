Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $83,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $109.44 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.