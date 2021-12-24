Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) & Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Financial Analysis

Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Remedent and Item 9 Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Item 9 Labs has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.13%. Given Item 9 Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than Remedent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remedent and Item 9 Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remedent $1.06 million N/A -$860,000.00 N/A N/A Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 13.45 -$12.27 million N/A N/A

Remedent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Item 9 Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Remedent has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Remedent and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remedent N/A N/A N/A Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29%

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. Its products include river 8, prefab veneer, and condor. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

