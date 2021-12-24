RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $110,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.38.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

