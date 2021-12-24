Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

