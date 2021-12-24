Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.82. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.47. Biogen has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

