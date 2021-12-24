Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.29.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 309.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

