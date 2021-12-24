Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NGEx Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:JOS)

NGEx Resources Inc. (TSE:JOS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NGEx Resources in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NGEx Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

NGEx Resources (TSE:JOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

