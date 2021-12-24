Research Analysts Set Expectations for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 977,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 400,126 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

