Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109.30 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.45). 49,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 196,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.46).

The firm has a market cap of £189.09 million and a P/E ratio of 34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Residential Secure Income’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

