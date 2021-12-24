Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading 4.4% Higher

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.27). 11,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 195,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.93 ($0.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £229.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

