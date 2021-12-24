Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $485.78

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 485.78 ($6.42) and traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.55). Restore shares last traded at GBX 478 ($6.32), with a volume of 61,976 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RST shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.51) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.51) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.53) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.13) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Restore alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 485.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 464.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The firm has a market cap of £653.30 million and a P/E ratio of 88.52.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.