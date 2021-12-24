Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ROIC opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

