Rewardiqa Price Tops $0.0082 on Exchanges (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 106.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $82,405.41 and $12,344.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 108% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00084094 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

