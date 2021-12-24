Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $784.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 784 ($10.36) and last traded at GBX 784 ($10.36), with a volume of 1140091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 764 ($10.09).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMV shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.33) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.57) to GBX 753 ($9.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.28).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 728.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 698.70. The company has a market cap of £6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.22), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,828,066.56).

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.