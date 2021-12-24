RING X PLATFORM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.38 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $19.43 million and $2.38 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

