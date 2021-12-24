Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,900 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 4,900 ($64.74) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($70.15) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.99) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.27) to GBX 5,200 ($68.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($65.63).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,864.50 ($64.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,669.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.85). The company has a market capitalization of £78.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.79), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($333.93). Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.