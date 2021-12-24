Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RBA stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$64.17 and a 52-week high of C$94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a PE ratio of 39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

