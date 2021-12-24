RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,600 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.56 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

