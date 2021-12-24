RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,592 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of O opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

