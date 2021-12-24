Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head to Head Contrast

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -8.06 Ideal Power $430,000.00 141.55 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -12.60

Ideal Power has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rockley Photonics and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 250.57%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.06%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84% Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93%

Risk and Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockley Photonics beats Ideal Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

